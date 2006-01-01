I'm based in Glasgow and work nationwide, since 2006 I have built up a wide and loyal client base, through my friendly and professional service and my ability to work on a wide variety of commissions. I have been widely published throughout the UK and beyond in many different publications with a joint book published last year on historical Glasgow Interiors, written by Helen Kendrick. My experience working with lighting has given me the flexibility to work on a variety of commissions over the years, with an emphasis on producing high quality images.
- Services
- commercial photography
- product photography
- Industrial & corporate photography
- Location photography
- Portrait photography
- Service areas
- UK
- Address
-
Flat 2/1, 7 Ascog Street
G42 7JP Glasgow
United Kingdom
+44-7919000448 www.nealesmith.com