Neale Smith Photography
Photographers in Glasgow
Reviews (6)
    Edinburgh Town House, Neale Smith Photography Neale Smith Photography Eclectic style living room
    Edinburgh Town House

    I'm based in Glasgow and work nationwide, since 2006 I have built up a wide and loyal client base, through my friendly and professional service and my ability to work on a wide variety of commissions. I have been widely published throughout the UK and beyond in many different publications with a joint book published last year on historical Glasgow Interiors, written by Helen Kendrick. My experience working with lighting has given me the flexibility to work on a variety of commissions over the years, with an emphasis on producing high quality images.

    Services
    • commercial photography
    • product photography
    • Industrial & corporate photography
    • Location photography
    • Portrait photography
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Flat 2/1, 7 Ascog Street
    G42 7JP Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    +44-7919000448 www.nealesmith.com

    Reviews

    Sara Seravalli
    I hired Neale to shoot our new glamping dome and holiday lets and I have enjoyed working with him very much. Plus the photos look amazing, Would definitely hire Neale again
    8 months ago
    Braco Designs
    We have used Neale Smith Photography on various Braco Designs projects. He is a pleasure to work with and we would highly recommend his work.
    about 3 years ago
    Allan Boyd
    We have been working with Neale for over 10 years – he is professional yet easy and good fun to work with. He also has just the right amount of opinion – The results we get are creative “on brief” and on time. Happy to recommend unconditionally for interiors and product shots
    over 3 years ago
