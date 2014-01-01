STUDIO [D] TALE is Safia Qureshi (RIBA BScArch MArch) and Maxwell Mutanda (BScArch DipArch,) designer duo based out of London, Cape Town and Harare. Both met as students at The Bartlett School of Architecture UCL London, where they discovered a mutual interest in developing innovative design solutions to address social and environmental issues. The Studio works cross borders between Architecture, Interiors, Urban Exploration, Product Innovation, Critical Design & Communications. By experimenting with new materials and innovation the Studio brings out the best in Architecture and Design. Each design process starts with a bespoke story, which is developed using key design elements distinctly unique to each brief.

As a result, works by STUDIO [D] TALE have been commissioned by several private clients and brands such as Stella McCartney. Shows include an upcoming feature at The Museum of Modern Art Copenhagen as part of 'Afrika- Architecture & Identity.' The work exhibited is a continuation of work unveiled at The Venice Biennale 2014. The Studio has also previously exhibited at The Royal Academy London and Architecture-Studio Venice, with work published in Young Architects in Africa.

The Studio has also headed workshops and lectures at various Education Institutions such as The Bartlett School of Architecture UCL, Central Saint Martins UAL and London Metropolitan University. The RIBA recently invited the Studio to join its network of professional mentors for students studying Architecture.