TAPEgear is a young, environmentally-aware design team with Ryan Frank - one of Europe's leading eco-designers - at the creative helm. Ryan has been designing products for TAPEgear since their inception. From their studios in both Barcelona and London, TAPEgear have successfully launched a range of eco accessories for the home. TAPEgear's business model places holistic sustainability at the forefront, producing products that tread as lightly as possible on the environment using natural, renewable and recycled materials, whilst always remaining innovative and edgy in their design.