TAPEgear
Designers in Barcelona
    • GRPL [Grapple], TAPEgear TAPEgear Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    GRPL [Grapple], TAPEgear TAPEgear Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    GRPL [Grapple], TAPEgear TAPEgear KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +5
    GRPL [Grapple]
    Record Play Artist Lounge, TAPEgear TAPEgear Modern bars & clubs
    Record Play Artist Lounge, TAPEgear TAPEgear Multimedia roomFurniture
    Record Play Artist Lounge, TAPEgear TAPEgear Modern bars & clubs
    +1
    Record Play Artist Lounge
    The GLITCH Collection, TAPEgear TAPEgear Office spaces & stores
    The GLITCH Collection, TAPEgear TAPEgear Office spaces & stores
    The GLITCH Collection, TAPEgear TAPEgear Office spaces & stores
    +2
    The GLITCH Collection
    SHRED, TAPEgear TAPEgear Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    SHRED, TAPEgear TAPEgear Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    SHRED, TAPEgear TAPEgear Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    SHRED

    TAPEgear is a young, environmentally-aware design team with Ryan Frank - one of Europe's leading eco-designers - at the creative helm. Ryan has been designing products for TAPEgear since their inception. From their studios in both Barcelona and London, TAPEgear have successfully launched a range of eco accessories for the home. TAPEgear's business model places holistic sustainability at the forefront, producing products that tread as lightly as possible on the environment using natural, renewable and recycled materials, whilst always remaining innovative and edgy in their design.

    Services
    • bespoke furniture design
    • Commercial Production
    • Design Service
    Service areas
    • Private Homes
    • Hotels
    • Restaurants
    • Europe
    Address
    c/Martinez de la Rosa 53
    08012 Barcelona
    Spain
    +34-933154695 www.tapegear.com
