Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KT Metal Design
Artists & Artisans in Leixlip
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Recycling & Reusing, KT Metal Design KT Metal Design Interior landscaping Metal Metallic/Silver
    Recycling & Reusing, KT Metal Design KT Metal Design Interior landscaping Metal Metallic/Silver
    Recycling & Reusing, KT Metal Design KT Metal Design Interior landscaping Metal Metallic/Silver
    +1
    Recycling & Reusing

    KT Metal Design set up by Ken Greene designs and handcrafts bespoke interior and exterior metal art décor from some of the oldest metals on earth.  Ken also makes one-off handmade pieces of contemporary metal sculpture from his purpose built studio in Leixlip, Co. Kildare.  KT Metal Design pieces have been described as practical pieces of fine art and Ken’s unique commissions can be expected to last generations.  Innovative design and exceptional craftsmanship are the underlying qualities of his work displaying his meticulous attention to detail.  Each commissioned piece is specifically designed to meet the client’s requirements and exceed all expectations.

    Services
    • Interior & Exterior Metal Art
    • Lighting and Sculptures
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Address
    581 St. Mary's Park
    None Leixlip
    Ireland
    +353-868377134 www.ktmetaldesign.com

    Reviews

    John Doyle
    about 1 year ago
    Rachel Cleary
    Absolutely amazing stuff really good prices and presents u will have for ever love the stuff would really recommend
    over 3 years ago
      Add SEO element