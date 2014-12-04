Your browser is out-of-date.

Alpine Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Derbyshire
Reviews (2)
    • Painted bedroom furniture, Alpine Furniture Alpine Furniture BedroomDressing tables
    +2
    Painted bedroom furniture
    Childrens Stools

    Here at Alpine Furniture we have been making quality, bespoke furniture in the Hope Valley for over 20 years. The furniture is all made by our own very skilled cabinet maker

    Our workshop is based just outside of Hope in the heart of the Hope Valley. We have expert, skilled cabinet makers who have been crafting furniture for over 28 years.


    All our pieces of furniture are made individually to an extremely high standard. We only use the best materials including Redwood Pine, Quebec Yellow Pine, Radiater Pine, American Oak, European Oak, Pippy Oak, American Walnut, Beech, Steamed Beech and Cherry. All of our furniture drawers are made using Dovetailed joints and solid bases which gives the furniture strength and character. Our workshop is designed to make the classic, standard sized pieces of furniture but these can also be made to sizes you require. We can also make completely bespoke and one off pieces to whatever your design, space or size. We love any new challenge! We have a small showroom which customers can visit and this is also where our furniture is finished. Our pine furniture can be finished with a classic, traditional wax or we can paint them using any colour from mainly Farrow and Ball. We can also create different wood colours by staining and waxing. For the shabby chic look we can also distress your furniture. Our oak pieces look fantastic when simply oiled and this is also easy to maintain. We can use either Danish oil or hard wax oil. We deliver our furniture to all over Britain and none of it is flat packed. We will come and fit it in situ.

    Services
    Makers of bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    All across the UK, Hope valley, and Derbyshire
    Address
    Aston Industrial Estate, Parsons Lane
    S33 6RA Derbyshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1433621800 www.alpine-furniture.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mary Bracey
    We are delighted with the oak top farmhouse table made for us. The standard of workmanship was first rate. Staff were very helpful when selecting the design and finish. Communication was excellent throughout and it was delivered with care. We thoroughly recommend the company.
    4 months ago
    Joan Riley
    over 5 years ago
