Anthony is a glass artist based in London, who has been working from his
Battersea studio for over 30 years.
His hugely successful Seascape Bowls have attracted a wider public by becoming the basis of Chandeliers or “Light Sculptures”.
Anthony likes to work with recycled lead crystal glass with a small team of people using traditional handmade skills.
We are constantly innovating and creating new pieces of work, we feel that we have the edge when it comes to finding something new, contemporary, elegant and most of all interesting.
I would invite you to have a look at our website
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
Anthony Stern Glass, Unit 205 Avro House,
SW8 4AL London
United Kingdom
+44-2076229463 www.anthonysternglass.com