Anthony is a glass artist based in London, who has been working from his

Battersea studio for over 30 years.

His hugely successful Seascape Bowls have attracted a wider public by becoming the basis of Chandeliers or “Light Sculptures”.

Anthony likes to work with recycled lead crystal glass with a small team of people using traditional handmade skills.

We are constantly innovating and creating new pieces of work, we feel that we have the edge when it comes to finding something new, contemporary, elegant and most of all interesting.

I would invite you to have a look at our website