Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Broad and Turner
Kitchen Manufacturers in Bodmin
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pentyak, Broad and Turner Broad and Turner GardenFurniture
    Pentyak, Broad and Turner Broad and Turner GardenFurniture
    Pentyak, Broad and Turner Broad and Turner Modern kitchen
    +10
    Pentyak

    We manufacture complete Kitchens to bunk beds, dining tables to tree houses, Grandfather clocks to tent pegs. Our creative input into projects has been the strongest selling point, we find logical solutions to customers problems. We care.

    Services
    • Furniture designer and Manufacturer
    • we make Kitchens
    • Tables
    • desks
    • Beds
    • Wardrobes
    • clocks and many other items.
    Service areas
    Bodmin
    Address
    11a Cooksland Ind Est
    PL31 2QB Bodmin
    United Kingdom
    +44-1208756960 www.broadandturner.co.uk
      Add SEO element