Alongside a 'can do' approach Tom Aylwin offers a very thoughtful and thorough to bespoke design and cabinetmaking service, particularly for those looking for something out of the ordinary.

In his speculative work Tom’s geographical style is unmistakable. It stems from his fascination with how landscapes affect us and a background in geology. He sculpts literal and abstract landforms into his work making pieces of furniture that are immediately engaging and demand to be touched. Sussex chests, landform boxes and the timeless Contour Boxes are all good examples.

Tom has been designing and making furniture for nearly 20 years having trained in fine furniture design and craftsmanship at Rycotewood, Oxfordshire - renowned for producing some of the UK's best furniture designer makers. He has worked for designers in France and the UK and has run his own business for the last 10 years from his workshop in Sussex. He is a member of the Sussex Guild of designer-makers and exhibits throughout the year.