stylingwithlight.co.uk
Lighting in Hampshire
    Chelsea Loft - editorial images

    Our ambition is to be a first port of call when you’re looking for high quality lights to bring a certain style to your interior spaces.

    We offer a full range of design-led indoor lighting – wall lights, sconces, table lights, floor lights, ceiling lights, chandeliers, bathroom lights and, of course, lampshades – in styles from traditional and classic to retro and contemporary. We feature luxury lighting brands from around the world like Lui’s Collection (UK), Elstead Lighting (UK), Davey Lighting (UK) and five brands from the USA that are new to the UK – Flambeau, Feiss, Hinkley, Quoizel and, most recently, Stiffel. We also strive to give you a genuinely attentive service. Part of that means if anything should go wrong, we do our utmost to put it right just as quickly as we can.

    Services
    interior lighting
    Service areas
    • private and commercial
    • Hampshire
    Address
    63 High Street,
    SO41 0QG Hampshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1384827942 www.stylingwithlight.co.uk
