Campbell Watson
Furniture & Accessories in Birmingham, UK
Reviews (11)
    Outdoor Furniture
    Campbell Watson sell quality designer furniture and contemporary lighting products only from British and European manufacturers that have solid reputations for producing well designed, comfortable and long lasting furnishings.

    Our ONLINE SHOP enables you to purchase and browse through a wide choice of lighting, furniture and accessories. You can contact us if you cannot find the product or brand you are looking for. 

    Campbell Watson was born from our passion for well designed contemporary furnishings and our belief that customers should be given more choice. The full collections from major brands are available to order and our website allows you to connect to their online catalogues (in case we do not have it all on our website). We can help you to furnish your whole home with our sofas, beds, tables, wardrobes, lighting and accessories. 

    We have been featured in some of the leading interiors magazines including Elle Deco and Living etc, with highlights including The Independent's 'The 50 BEST Furniture Shops' and on Living etc's list of the best dealers for Italian furniture. 

    We pride ourselves on a first class service. We offer a complete service, right through to assembling furniture in your home if you wish. We can deliver any product to anywhere in the UK (and worldwide). Most importantly we receive positive feedback on our service and products from our customers, which you can view: Testimonials

    You can also register with us to receive updates. Make sure you keep visiting our site to see the latest products from the hottest designers!

    Services
    • furniture
    • accessories
    • Lighting
    • delivery
    • design and assembly service
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • International worldwide
    • B38 9PN
    • BIRMINGHAM
    • Birmingham, UK
    Address
    Campbell Watson, 342 High Street, Harborne
    B17 9PU Birmingham, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1213898422 campbellwatson.co.uk

    Reviews

    andrew mcleod
    I had quite an awkward space that I wanted a wardrobe fitted in to, but Campbell Watson were able to come up with a solution for me. I booked a video call with a designer which was useful to go through the products and see what would work in the room. Wardrobe was fitted quickly by the installers and fits absolutely perfectly. Definitely recommend
    5 months ago
    M T
    Our new walk in is stunning! We've had a whole property refurb, with lots going on the CW team made the whole process easy and kept us up to date with delivery and install etc. We worked with a designer to create our walk in wardrobe, as we were quite specific on what we wanted. Now the walk in is fitted it looks beautiful in the room, better than I could have imagined.
    6 months ago
    Shaun Williams
    Campbell Watson designed and installed a wardrobe for my new home. Dominic and Glen had some great ideas for making use of the space I had and including some mirror doors which I said I liked. The wardrobes now been fitted and I am very pleased with it and the overall experience. 5 stars from me
    6 months ago
