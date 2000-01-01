Syte Architects was established in 2000 by Oliver Barsoum and Rob Whitlock. Syte Architects is a design led practice with a particular interest in creating clean contemporary spaces.
We have a preference for an architecture of simple forms and elegant proportions that allow the qualities of material and light to become evident, and create buildings with a material presence and a rich experience.
Our aim is to create an architectural expression that emerges from a careful consideration of each site’s characteristics alongside the requirements of each individual client. Within the office, each project is dealt with by a director, and is the subject of regular design reviews where the entire office design team are able to contribute to the scheme’s development. This enables us to create a thorough and considered response to each individual project and design brief.
The design process places a strong emphasis on an understanding of building materials and the construction process. Alongside these components the client’s brief and budget are key factors in the design process. We have a varied client base that includes companies, developers, charities and private individuals. The majority of our appointments are secured through repeat commissions or recommendations.
- Company awards
- 'Plaistow Hospital', Short-listed for the 21st Century Peabody Vision, Peabody's 150th anniversary competition, 2012
- 'The Wrapped Terrace', Short-listed for Daily Telegraph British Homes Awards Design competition, 2010
