Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Syte Architects
Architects in London
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Greville Road, Syte Architects Syte Architects Minimalist living room
    Greville Road, Syte Architects Syte Architects Minimalist study/office
    Greville Road, Syte Architects Syte Architects Minimalist living room
    +5
    Greville Road
    Fountain Drive
    Chiswick Green Studios, Syte Architects Syte Architects Modern kitchen
    Chiswick Green Studios, Syte Architects Syte Architects Modern style bedroom
    Chiswick Green Studios, Syte Architects Syte Architects Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Chiswick Green Studios
    Loman Street, London, Syte Architects Syte Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Loman Street, London, Syte Architects Syte Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Loman Street, London, Syte Architects Syte Architects Modern bars & clubs
    +4
    Loman Street, London
    Herford Road, London, Syte Architects Syte Architects Modern windows & doors
    Herford Road, London, Syte Architects Syte Architects Modern houses
    Herford Road, London, Syte Architects Syte Architects Modern kitchen
    +2
    Herford Road, London
    Milman Road, Syte Architects Syte Architects Terrace house
    Milman Road, Syte Architects Syte Architects Terrace house
    Milman Road, Syte Architects Syte Architects Terrace house
    +13
    Milman Road
    Show all 7 projects

    Syte Architects was established in 2000 by Oliver Barsoum and Rob Whitlock. Syte Architects is a design led practice with a particular interest in creating clean contemporary spaces.

    We have a preference for an architecture of simple forms and elegant proportions that allow the qualities of material and light to become evident, and create buildings with a material presence and a rich experience.

    Our aim is to create an architectural expression that emerges from a careful consideration of each site’s characteristics alongside the requirements of each individual client. Within the office, each project is dealt with by a director, and is the subject of regular design reviews where the entire office design team are able to contribute to the scheme’s development. This enables us to create a thorough and considered response to each individual project and design brief.

    The design process places a strong emphasis on an understanding of building materials and the construction process. Alongside these components the client’s brief and budget are key factors in the design process. We have a varied client base that includes companies, developers, charities and private individuals. The majority of our appointments are secured through repeat commissions or recommendations.

    Services
    • Conservation & Restoration
    • Full Architectural Service
    • Production Information
    • Sustainable Design
    • Building Information Modelling (BIM)
    • Drawing Service
    • Contract Administration
    • Feasibility studies
    • Graphic Design & Illustration
    • space planning
    • Cost Estimating
    • CDM Co-ordinator
    • Surveying
    • FFE (Furniture
    • Fixtures & Equipment)
    • Interior Design
    • Design & Build
    • landscape design
    • product design
    • Project Management
    • planning advice
    • Client Advisor
    • Architects' Service & Fee Advice
    • Show all 23 services
    Service areas
    Architecture and London
    Company awards
    • 'Plaistow Hospital', Short-listed for the 21st Century Peabody Vision, Peabody's 150th anniversary competition, 2012
    • 'The Wrapped Terrace', Short-listed for Daily Telegraph British Homes Awards Design competition, 2010
    Address
    10 Golden Square
    W1F 9JA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077348310 www.sytearchitects.com

    Reviews

    Serez Gibson
    I have worked with Rob Whitlock and Syte Architects on a number of projects. I appointed Syte to work with me on a major refurbishment of my own family home and I have also worked as client representative with Rob on a number of larger residential development projects on tight, challenging urban sites as well as refurbishments of listed historic Georgian houses. Many of these projects involved difficult and complex planning situations and Rob proved adept at handling and resolving these. Rob has a collaborative approach through all stages of the project and we enjoyed an excellent working relationship, including with our awsome contractor. He combines creative design abilities with a high level of technical and construction knowledge. I have no hesitation in recommending Syte Architects
    almost 3 years ago
    Marianna Harris
    We used Oliver Barsoum's services a few years back to remodel our house. He came up with highly imaginative plans, modified them to suit us, explained everything along the way and provided us with a great builder who managed the project extremely well, on time and on budget. 7 years later, the work has stood the test of time. I would highly recommend Syte.
    almost 3 years ago
    Martin Wellsman
    Since being introduced to Rob on a challenging North London residential portfolio I have gone on to work with Syte over the past 10 years on various residential projects in London and the West Country and have found them to be one of the few Architectural practices that can combine design flair with practical building detailing. Their relaxed and non-confrontational style and willingness to adapt to the Client’s specific requirements is one of their key strengths. Our good relationship has led to collaborations on a number of projects where difficult Planning approvals and appeals have been 100% successfully obtained, including in areas of outstanding natural beauty, grade 2 listed properties and unusual locations. I am very happy to Recommend Syte
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element