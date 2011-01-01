Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors specialise in antique snooker tables and billiards tables. Stock includes convertible antique snooker dining tables, and antique snooker / billiards accessories such as cue stands and scoreboards.
Brown's also stock a range of antique furniture.
All items are carefully restored by hand on the premises.
Hire service available to retail premises, corporate events and tv / film.
- Services
- Antique snooker tables and billiards tables
- antique furniture
- French polishing and antique furniture restoration.
- Service areas
- Cardington
- Company awards
- Green Apple Environment Award Winner 2011, International CSR Excellence Award Winner 2014.
- Address
-
Unit 2 Harrowden Barns, Harrowden Lane
MK44 3ST Cardington
United Kingdom
+44-1234743577 www.brownsantiques.co.uk