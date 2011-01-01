Your browser is out-of-date.

Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors
Furniture & Accessories in Cardington
Reviews (3)
    Riley serpentine antique snooker dining table
    Riley serpentine antique snooker dining table
    Antique pine dining table
    Antique pine dining table, Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Dining roomTables
    Antique pine dining table, Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Dining roomTables
    +1
    Antique pine dining table
    Large antique extending dining table
    Large antique extending dining table, Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Dining roomTables
    Large antique extending dining table, Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Dining roomTables
    +2
    Large antique extending dining table
    Restored antique snooker dining table
    Restored antique snooker dining table, Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Dining roomTables
    Restored antique snooker dining table, Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Dining roomTables
    +1
    Restored antique snooker dining table
    9ft Antique snooker table
    9ft Antique snooker table, Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Interior landscaping
    9ft Antique snooker table, Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors Interior landscaping
    9ft Antique snooker table

    Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors specialise in antique snooker tables and billiards tables. Stock includes convertible antique snooker dining tables, and antique snooker / billiards accessories such as cue stands and scoreboards.

    Brown's also stock a range of antique furniture. 

    All items are carefully restored by hand on the premises.

    Hire service available to retail premises, corporate events and tv / film.

    Services
    • Antique snooker tables and billiards tables
    • antique furniture
    • French polishing and antique furniture restoration.
    Service areas
    Cardington
    Company awards
    Green Apple Environment Award Winner 2011, International CSR Excellence Award Winner 2014.
    Address
    Unit 2 Harrowden Barns, Harrowden Lane
    MK44 3ST Cardington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1234743577 www.brownsantiques.co.uk

    Reviews

    Nathan
    about 6 years ago
    M Brown
    Beautiful antique snooker tables and billiards tables for sale. Antique furniture for sale. All stock traditionally restored by experienced craftsmen. Antique furniture and antique snooker table restoration service .
    almost 8 years ago
    James Aldridge
    Browns is like an Aladdin's Cave of hand picked and restored pieces of furniture, snooker tables and billiards associated objects and artefacts. Its got a fantastic feel; quirky yet professional and well laid out, in a gorgeous rural setting minutes from main transport routes. Can't recommend them highly enough!
    over 8 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
