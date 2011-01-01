Brown's Antiques Billiards and Interiors specialise in antique snooker tables and billiards tables. Stock includes convertible antique snooker dining tables, and antique snooker / billiards accessories such as cue stands and scoreboards.

Brown's also stock a range of antique furniture.

All items are carefully restored by hand on the premises.

Hire service available to retail premises, corporate events and tv / film.