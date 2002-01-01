Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
RE
Furniture & Accessories in Corbridge
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (20)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pastel perfection, RE RE Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Pastel perfection, RE RE HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Pastel perfection, RE RE Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    +9
    Pastel perfection

    RE went from fantasy to reality between 2002 and 2003. Having decided we
    wanted a new challenge, and whilst still working full time, many months were spent burning the midnight oil; planning, organising, hunting, buying, painting and restoring in the studio above Jennys' garage. Before RE we both had careers in fashion design and armed with years of experience designing, developing collections, range planning and compiling comparative store reports we decided to set up shop. Inspired by some of the new fashion and lifestyle retailers we'd visited around the world we embarked on our own vision... a large industrial space selling the things we love.

    Services
    • home furnishings
    • mail order
    • Homewares
    • furniture
    Service areas
    all across UK, EU, and CORBRIDGE
    Company awards
    Homes & Gardens—Retailer of the Year—2011
    Address
    RE, BISHOPS YARD, MAIN STREET
    NE45 5LA Corbridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1434634567 www.re-foundobjects.com

    Reviews

    Nina Winstanley
    One of my all-time favourite shops, full of amazing homeware pieces: vintage, quirky, colourful, plants, soaps.. and great for gifts too! :)
    about 2 months ago
    Annie Macmillan
    What a fascinating place. I really had to go slow to enjoy all the simple yet quirky goods from yummy coloured strings to unusual house plants to open design salt cellars (where a pinch is really a pinch) to stripy canvases for deck chairs and cushions to painting on glass ...so many different things and such friendly staff! A great visit. I'll be back!
    about 1 month ago
    Nina Winstanley
    One of my all-time favourite shops, full of amazing homeware pieces: vintage, quirky, colourful, plants, soaps.. and great for gifts too!
    6 months ago
    Show all 20 reviews
      Add SEO element