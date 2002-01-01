RE went from fantasy to reality between 2002 and 2003. Having decided we

wanted a new challenge, and whilst still working full time, many months were spent burning the midnight oil; planning, organising, hunting, buying, painting and restoring in the studio above Jennys' garage. Before RE we both had careers in fashion design and armed with years of experience designing, developing collections, range planning and compiling comparative store reports we decided to set up shop. Inspired by some of the new fashion and lifestyle retailers we'd visited around the world we embarked on our own vision... a large industrial space selling the things we love.