Psalt Design
Furniture & Accessories in Sheffield
    • Psalt Design is a Furniture and Interior Product Design company which specialises in fun, contemporary and unique products which are designed and manufactured in Great Britain. The studio is run by Richard Bell & David Powell with the aim to develop a range of intriguing products crafted by hand. We use local craftsmen to help develop colourful and beautiful products perfect for your home.

    “WE BELIEVE IN THE PERFECT MARRIAGE BETWEEN CRAFTSMANSHIP AND DESIGN. USING LOCAL MANUFACTURERS AND SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS WHERE POSSIBLE TO PRODUCE A UNIQUE AND DESIRABLE BODY OF WORK”

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Sheffield
    Address
    Exchange Place Studios, Exchange Street,
    S2 5TR Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    www.psaltdesign.co.uk
