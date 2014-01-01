Your browser is out-of-date.

Robin Baker Architects
Architects in Dunkeld
    • Award winning practice located in Birnam, near Perth, working on projects throughout Scotland & beyond.  We approach each project by assessing the  site and the client's requirements before proposing a unique solution based upon 30 years experience. Our approach to sustainable design means that we respect the natural and historic environment within the landscape or townscape.

    Services
    • Housing
    • Community & Historic Buildings
    • Sustainable Design & Timber Structures.
    Service areas
    Throughout the UK and Dunkeld
    Company awards
    • Winner RIAS Award 2014
    • Special Mention, RIAS Andrew Doolan Award 2014
    • Highly Commended, My Places Award 2014, Scottish Civic Trust
    • Highly Commended, Town Centre Regeneration Commercial Project, Scottish Property Awards 2014
    • Dundee Institute of Architects Supreme Award 2013
    Address
    3 Tower Buildings, Birnam
    PH8 0DS Dunkeld
    United Kingdom
    +44-1350728116 www.robinbakerarchitects.com
