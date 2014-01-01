Wiltshire garden design practice Sylvan Studio creates award winning gardens and landscapes, fusing innovative design with practicality. Professional garden designer Christine Whatley (MSGD MBALI) uses architectural form, planting, light and the changing seasons to create gardens with atmosphere and enduring appeal that delight her clients.
- Services
- garden design
- Service areas
- Wiltshire, Hampshire, and Somerset
- Company awards
- British Association of Landscape Industries Principal Award Winner 2015—Design Excellence Award (under £50,000)
- Society of Garden Designers Winner 2014—Big Design Small Budget
- British Association of Landscape Industries Principal Award Winner 2014 - Design Excellence Award (under £50,000)
- Address
-
5 High Street, Erlestoke, Devizes
SN10 5TX Wiltshire
United Kingdom
www.sylvanstudio.co.uk