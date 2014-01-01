Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sylvan Studio
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Wiltshire
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Family Garden, Sylvan Studio Sylvan Studio
    Family Garden, Sylvan Studio Sylvan Studio
    Family Garden, Sylvan Studio Sylvan Studio
    +8
    Family Garden
    Barn Conversion Garden, Sylvan Studio Sylvan Studio
    Barn Conversion Garden, Sylvan Studio Sylvan Studio
    Barn Conversion Garden, Sylvan Studio Sylvan Studio
    +8
    Barn Conversion Garden

    Wiltshire garden design practice Sylvan Studio creates award winning gardens and landscapes, fusing innovative design with practicality. Professional garden designer Christine Whatley (MSGD MBALI) uses architectural form, planting, light and the changing seasons to create gardens with atmosphere and enduring appeal that delight her clients.

    Services
    garden design
    Service areas
    Wiltshire, Hampshire, and Somerset
    Company awards
    • British Association of Landscape Industries Principal Award Winner 2015—Design Excellence Award (under £50,000)
    • Society of Garden Designers Winner 2014—Big Design Small Budget
    • British Association of Landscape Industries Principal Award Winner 2014 - Design Excellence Award (under £50,000)
    Address
    5 High Street, Erlestoke, Devizes
    SN10 5TX Wiltshire
    United Kingdom
    www.sylvanstudio.co.uk
      Add SEO element