Office Clearance UK
Rubbish Removal in Reading
    • Office Furniture Recycling Services

    With the aim of 0% waste, Office clearance UK provides office furniture clearance and recycling services for offices in London, Kent, Surrey, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and other areas in UK. It clears everything from desks, filing cabinets, computer equipment and carpet. They re-manufacture, reuse and resell as much of the furniture and office items as possible. And if can’t, they recycle it responsibly. Its specialised WEEE-registered contractors can safely and legally dispose of: - IT and WEEE equipment - metals/woods/plastics - air conditioning/freezer units - confidential papers - hazardous waste.

    Services
    • Office clearance
    • office furniture recycling
    • office furniture clearance
    • large office clearances
    • sustainable office clearance
    • Office clearance London
    • Office clearance Surrey
    • Office clearance Kent
    • Office clearance Oxfordshire
    • Office clearance Berkshire
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • London and southern England including Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • dorset
    • Berkshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Hampshire
    • Surrey
    • Sussex
    • Kent and other areas of the UK
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    Commercial Road
    RG2 0TB Reading
    United Kingdom
    +44-1183240207 office-clearance-uk.com
