Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Paparajote Factory UK
Online Shops in Murcia
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Organic Collection by Paparajote Factory, Paparajote Factory UK Paparajote Factory UK Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Organic Collection by Paparajote Factory, Paparajote Factory UK Paparajote Factory UK Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Organic Collection by Paparajote Factory, Paparajote Factory UK Paparajote Factory UK Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    +2
    Organic Collection by Paparajote Factory
    Folk Collection by Paparajote Factory, Paparajote Factory UK Paparajote Factory UK Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Folk Collection by Paparajote Factory, Paparajote Factory UK Paparajote Factory UK Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Folk Collection by Paparajote Factory, Paparajote Factory UK Paparajote Factory UK Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    +1
    Folk Collection by Paparajote Factory
    Creatures Collection by Paparajote Factory, Paparajote Factory UK Paparajote Factory UK Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Creatures Collection by Paparajote Factory, Paparajote Factory UK Paparajote Factory UK Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Creatures Collection by Paparajote Factory, Paparajote Factory UK Paparajote Factory UK Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    +2
    Creatures Collection by Paparajote Factory

    Paparajote Factory began in a Spanish Mediterranean city from the hands of two designers, Pilar Larrotcha and Sonia de la Iglesia. 

    The prominent light and the warm climate, mixed with a marked Nordic influence, run through each creation.  

    The responsible manufacturing of the creations is a key component in the brand’s identity. The products are entirely made in Spain, using quality materials. 

    The fabrics are dyed, printed and shaped with care in professional workshops. 

    At Paparajote Factory, it is believed that the close relation between the designer and the artisan results in distinctive and superior products. 

    The name Paparajote comes from a traditional mediterranean dessert made from a lemon tree leaf dipped in batter, deep fried and covered with sugar and cinnamon.

    The creations of Paparajote Factory can be found in Madrid, Barcelona, París, New York, HongKong, among many other cities around the world.

    Address
    7 Poeta Sanchez Madrigal Street
    30004 Murcia
    Spain
    +34-868931093 www.paparajote.com

    Reviews

    Mercedes Núñez Flores
    This site no longer exists: "(
    8 months ago
      Add SEO element