Paparajote Factory began in a Spanish Mediterranean city from the hands of two designers, Pilar Larrotcha and Sonia de la Iglesia.

The prominent light and the warm climate, mixed with a marked Nordic influence, run through each creation.

The responsible manufacturing of the creations is a key component in the brand’s identity. The products are entirely made in Spain, using quality materials.

The fabrics are dyed, printed and shaped with care in professional workshops.

At Paparajote Factory, it is believed that the close relation between the designer and the artisan results in distinctive and superior products.

The name Paparajote comes from a traditional mediterranean dessert made from a lemon tree leaf dipped in batter, deep fried and covered with sugar and cinnamon.

The creations of Paparajote Factory can be found in Madrid, Barcelona, París, New York, HongKong, among many other cities around the world.