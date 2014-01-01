Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Genius Loci Designs
Interior Architects in Sw19
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Marylebone Road London W2, Genius Loci Designs Genius Loci Designs Classic style living room
    Marylebone Road London W2, Genius Loci Designs Genius Loci Designs Classic style dining room
    Marylebone Road London W2, Genius Loci Designs Genius Loci Designs Classic style media room
    +1
    Marylebone Road London W2

    Genius Loci Designs is an award winning, London based, Architectural Consultancy & Interior Design studio which specialises in residential, commercial and retail schemes. 

    We work directly with clients throughout the UK and beyond and we are in partnership with surveyors, property developers & landlords, 3rd party suppliers and fit-out companies to create inspiring places to  work, rest & play.

    Services
    Architecture, Planning, and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Greater London and SW19
    Company awards
    CIOB Construction Award
    Address
    31 Devonshire Road
    SW19 2EJ Sw19
    United Kingdom
    +44-7960757893 www.geniuslocidesigns.co.uk
      Add SEO element