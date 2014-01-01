Genius Loci Designs is an award winning, London based, Architectural Consultancy & Interior Design studio which specialises in residential, commercial and retail schemes.
We work directly with clients throughout the UK and beyond and we are in partnership with surveyors, property developers & landlords, 3rd party suppliers and fit-out companies to create inspiring places to work, rest & play.
- Services
- Architecture, Planning, and Interior Design
- Service areas
- Greater London and SW19
- Company awards
- CIOB Construction Award
- Address
-
31 Devonshire Road
SW19 2EJ Sw19
United Kingdom
+44-7960757893 www.geniuslocidesigns.co.uk