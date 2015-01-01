Nomad Design makes homewares and accessories using extraordinary artisan textiles from Mali and Central Asia.

Founder, Georgina Olley, established Nomad Design in 2015. She was inspired by the beauty of artisan textiles and the importance of supporting the communities that make them. Her passion for hand making, culture and geometric patterns are core parts of the company's ethos. Provenance is paramount, culturally and environmentally. Using our hands is sacred, with them wonderful and timeless pieces are created.

Our current collections comprise of a meticulously curated selection of homewares made using silken Ikats from Central Asia and handwoven Mudcloths from Mali. These are transformed by hand into cushions and lampshades that are beautiful complements to almost every interior and lifestyle. The offucts are then used to produce our range of accessories. Dreamy eye masks and practical travel wash bags.

"What I create are iconic, functional and timeless pieces that carry tangible and cultural legacies in their fibres."

We proudly manufacture all of our products by hand in England.