Milc Property Stylists
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (7)
    Milc is a leading show home design and furniture rental company offering a professional, personal service tailored to property developers, landlords and private vendors. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail and the ability to deliver exceptional results on time and on brief.

    Each project is individually tailored to the specific development or property, ensuring that we create stylish and eye catching show home interiors time and time again. Our company provides bespoke show home furnishing packages, with a sophisticated level of interior design, available to both rent and purchase throughout the UK.

    Services
    • Furniture rental
    • furniture packs
    • show home design
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    All across the UK and London
    Company awards
    • Winner of Furnishings / Furniture Award 2014 / 2015 at Landlord & Lettings Awards
    • Winner of Best Interior Design Show Home London, UK 2013 / 2014 at International Property Awards
    • Highly Commended Furnishings / Furniture Award 2013 / 2014 at Landlord & Lettings Awards
    • Winner of Furnishings / Furniture Award 2011 / 2012 at Landlord & Lettings Awards
    Address
    1 Purley Place
    N1 1QA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077001523 www.milcstyle.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mario Scerri
    Avoid at all costs. You pay a premium price and get the cheapest quality of products available in UK. Also very unprofessional when it comes to design. Horrible experience for me. On a positive note. They are doing their best to try solve the long list of problems.
    11 months ago
    Lee Riley
    about 1 year ago
    Richard Beltrán
    over 5 years ago
