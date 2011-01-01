Milc is a leading show home design and furniture rental company offering a professional, personal service tailored to property developers, landlords and private vendors. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail and the ability to deliver exceptional results on time and on brief.
Each project is individually tailored to the specific development or property, ensuring that we create stylish and eye catching show home interiors time and time again. Our company provides bespoke show home furnishing packages, with a sophisticated level of interior design, available to both rent and purchase throughout the UK.
- Services
- Furniture rental
- furniture packs
- show home design
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- All across the UK and London
- Company awards
- Winner of Furnishings / Furniture Award 2014 / 2015 at Landlord & Lettings Awards
- Winner of Best Interior Design Show Home London, UK 2013 / 2014 at International Property Awards
- Highly Commended Furnishings / Furniture Award 2013 / 2014 at Landlord & Lettings Awards
- Winner of Furnishings / Furniture Award 2011 / 2012 at Landlord & Lettings Awards
- Address
-
1 Purley Place
N1 1QA London
United Kingdom
+44-2077001523 www.milcstyle.co.uk