Hussain Designs
Designers in Burnley
    We are able to offer a full range of services including:

    - Full Architectural Services - from initial concept sketches through the entire construction process. Please see the relevant pages. 

    - Town Planning Consultancy 

    - Code for Sustainable Homes & Eco Homes Assessments and consultancy services 

    - Architectural Exteriors, Interiors, Details, During Construction process and for marketing purpose) 

    - Masterplanning & Urban Design 

    - Interior Design 

    - Website, Brochure & Graphic Design 

    - Artists Impressions, CAD Models, Physical Models

    Burnley
    Address
    44 Standish St
    BB11 1AP Burnley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1282451428 www.hussaindesigns.co.uk
