KaiGami’s Ethos and Mission Statement.

KaiGami's aim is to design, develop and manufacture functional, aesthetically pleasing, innovative and affordable products, while also exploring premium materials in order to create works for the design-conscious, luxury market.

We believe that success depends on three factors,: Innovation, Quality and Delivery. This is why KaiGami produces 90% of its designs at its manufacturing facility, using Laser Cutting technology. This enables KaiGami to offer bespoke production in one-offs or batch production, thereby maintaining quality.

We aim to become a globally recognised brand, known for producing seriously top-quality, imaginative works of art, in design.

Our motto is … "The world around you creates you: fill it with beauty”.

KaiGami is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint, so where possible it manufactures its designs in the UK, in its production facility based in Lewes, East Sussex.