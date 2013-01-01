We believe that the process of interior design can be affordable and – most essentially – enjoyable for both parties involved, designer and client alike. Our own team consists of experienced professionals working alongside young designers bringing in innovative and brave ideas. We have a comprehensive range of specialists on hand to implement your plans and we provide a full interior design service and creative consultancy for both residential and commercial projects; a complete package from the creation of an initial design concept through to its implementation, including the sourcing and supply of all finishes, furniture, lighting, accessories and technology to the full extent the client might require.