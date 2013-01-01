Your browser is out-of-date.

Hampstead Design Hub
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Apartment redesign and refurbishment
    Hampstead, London , Hampstead Design Hub Hampstead Design Hub Modern living room Grey
    Hampstead, London
    Hampstead Apartment, London
    Kensington Court, London
    Abell House, Westminster, London
    Hampstead Design Hub
    We believe that the process of interior design can be affordable and – most essentially – enjoyable for both parties involved, designer and client alike. Our own team consists of experienced professionals working alongside young designers bringing in innovative and brave ideas. We have a comprehensive range of specialists on hand to implement your plans and we provide a full interior design service and creative consultancy for both residential and commercial projects; a complete package from the creation of an initial design concept through to its implementation, including the sourcing and supply of all finishes, furniture, lighting, accessories and technology to the full extent the client might require.

    Services
    • Interior Design & Advice
    • Architecture
    • Project Management
    • Build or Refurbishment
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    39 Fairfax Road
    nw6 4el London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076252727 www.hampsteaddesignhub.com

    lenapolozova1974
    I have engaged Natalia’s expertise on several occasions, with a very positive effect on our home refurbishment project. A number of long term positive changes evolved through her consulting, both personally and professionally. Hampstead Design Hub gave us their full support and brought us just the results we wanted. They are realistic, insightful, reliable and an expert in her subject, all of which have brought us the results we wanted and far more. I intend to consult Natalia again with the interior design plans and don't hesitate to recommend them further!
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: July 2013
    selivanovalondon
    We bought a house in North London and were recommended to go with Hampstead Design Hub for our house extension and complete renovation with design and building services. I can highly recommend Natalia Rusak. She is a very knowledgeable Interior Designer with a wealth of experience in all kinds of decoration styles. Natalia assessed my flat and provided me with sound, useful advice that was straight forward to implement. She also explained to me the reasons behind certain remedies in a way that can be easily understood. In addition to her knowledge, experience and genuine integrity, What I really like about Natalia is her friendly, energetic personality. I will definitely use her services again in the future.
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: February 2013
    m.cooper777
    We were downsizing to a modern flat, and didn't know where to start. Hampstead Design Hub guided us with our choices, and came up with some really excellent ideas. We are very pleased with the results, which are much admired by those who come here. We liked their approach and would recommend them further without any hesitation.
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: November 2013
