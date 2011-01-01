Konnectiv are one of the UK's leading Home Automation and technology designers, consultants and installers.
From a simple media room to the most specuial of smart homes, Konnectiv are recognised as the experts in this sector
- Services
- Home Automation
- lighting control
- security
- CCTV
- Heating Integration
- Home Cinemas
- Service areas
- Sheffield
- Company awards
- RICS Best Residential Award
- SVI Integrator of the year awards 2011, 2012, 2013
- CEDIA Best Eco Home Award 2014
- Address
-
3 Blackburn Rd
S61 2DW Sheffield
United Kingdom
+44-1142997986 www.konnectiv.com