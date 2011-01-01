Your browser is out-of-date.

Konnectiv Technology Ltd
    • Konnectiv are one of the UK's leading Home Automation and technology designers, consultants and installers.

    From a simple media room to the most specuial of smart homes, Konnectiv are recognised as the experts in this sector

    Services
    • Home Automation
    • lighting control
    • security
    • CCTV
    • Heating Integration
    • Home Cinemas
    Service areas
    Sheffield
    Company awards
    • RICS Best Residential Award
    • SVI Integrator of the year awards 2011, 2012, 2013
    • CEDIA Best Eco Home Award 2014
    Address
    3 Blackburn Rd
    S61 2DW Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1142997986 www.konnectiv.com
