Richard used his creative Ideas and experienced knowledge to capture only the most incredible shots of my sculpture series. Richard has delivered the most incredible work and will go beyond to reach your goal and ideas. I will only use Richard Budd for my Photography now.
Thank you Richard!
Richard undertook professional Head Shot images for our web site and we were very pleased with the results. Working with Richard in the studio, was very helpful in ensuring that the shots were taken to best represent our team members. We would have no hesitation in recommending Richard Budd Photography for your business.
Richards photography is second to none. We started working with him a few years ago and he’s produced some fantastic photos for us which have been instrumental in some very successful advertising campaigns. He’s professional and a pleasure to work with, we wouldn’t use anyone else.