Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Sofa and Chair Company
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Sofa and Chair Company are the UK’s leading manufacturer of luxury sofas and bespoke furnishings. Dedicated to fine British craftsmanship and superb customer service, all of the products in their range are handmade in London and quality guaranteed for 15 years. 

    Specialising in a wide range of designer furniture, they offer an exquisite selection of sofas, beds, upholstered headboards and dining chairs; all designed for indulgent comfort and timeless style. As well as their unique collection, the company offers a bespoke service; allowing you to have new pieces made in accordance with your exact specifications. They have also now launched their stylish new homeware section online, where you can choose from a range of luxury home accessories.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    4—5 Roslin Road
    W3 8DH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087528935
      Add SEO element