Ultraframe (UK) Ltd
Roofers in Clitheroe
Reviews (8)
Services

  • Conservatories
  • Orangeries
  • Extensions
  • Roof systems
  • Lantern roofs
    • Ultraframe are the world leading manufacturer in unique and efficient conservatory roofing systems. They have over 30 years of experience to bring the most cutting edge conservatory technology to the market. Whether you need a conservatory, orangery, extension or even a new roof Ultraframe can put you in touch with a local and trusted installer.

    Service areas
    UK and Clitheroe
    Address
    Ultraframe (UK) Ltd, Salthill Road,
    BB7 1PE Clitheroe
    United Kingdom
    +44-8432080988 www.ultraframe-conservatories.co.uk

    Reviews

    rob wherton
    As below, tried to get a bit of technical help from Craig, spoke to him on Wednesday 17th June, said he would have calculations by Friday. Called Friday and he was "on the phone" left a number for him to call and never did, chased him up 3 times Friday afternoon only to be told again each time he's "on the phone" called again this morning at 10am... Guess what, he's "on the phone" left my name and number to call back, it's now 1pm and been on hold waiting for him to get off the phone. Waste of time, just say you are not interested and stop wasting my time!
    almost 2 years ago
    Stephen Taylor
    Not a good response when asking about my glass room purchased from ultraframe
    10 months ago
    Keren Keyworth
    Highly recommend the team at Ultraframe Home Improvements. Very knowledgeable and always happy to help!
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
