Jessop

and Cook Architects Celebrated 40 years in practice last year having been working in Oxford since 1974. Our reputation is founded in commitment to quality and our ethos changing the built environment for the better. Our architecture is person-centred, site responsive, carefully detailed and committed to innovation and quality. Our aim is to exceed client expectation. Our designs have been recognised by several awards and nominations including short-listings for two RIBA Awards, Architects Journal Small Project Short-listing, Evening Standard Housing Awards, and two Civic Design Awards.

Our success is confirmed by our diverse and long standing client base. Client who have been working with us for over 20 years with range from the Oxford Diocese, Oxford University Estates Services, Oxfordshire County Council, All Saints Convent, Blackfriars, numerous schools, community centers and charities.