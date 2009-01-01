Cura Design provides architectural and biophilic design services for residential, commercial, healthcare and cultural projects with our relationship to nature as the core design value, the driver and generator for creating a new type of built environment.





1. Cura Design CREATES architecture, buildings and places that protect and enhance nature and biodiversity. We utilize the green plot ratio to increase nature and biodiversity.

2. Cura Design CREATES architecture, buildings and places that enhances our well being through design that better connects with nature.

3. Cura Design CREATES architecture, buildings and places utilizing professional knowledge and experience gained over 25 years of international experience and completing over 150 projects.





Many of the projects Cura Design work on are close collaborations with self builders and Clients that like to get involved in the design. We

are currently working on projects in Worton - Wiltshire (AONB), Kilve

- Somerset (next to Quontock AONB), Gerrards Cross -South Bucks and

Newton Ferrers(waterfront) - Devon, a highly sustainable house in

Dartmoor National Park with Passivehaus detailing, another highly

sustainable house in Topsham and an extension on a grade 2 listed

house in Devon.

Many of our projects include renewable energy systems for heating and power and utilities including air source/ground source/ and water

source heat pumps, storage batteries, PV panels, integral pv

membranes,thermal hot water panels, green roofs, and rainwater

harvesting. We have also completed designs that include passivehaus

detailing and fabric first technologies.





CuraDesign, (formerly Research + Design) received the Alan King Award in2009 for technical excellence and Plymouths Abercrombie Award in 2011 for 'Best Minor Development and 2017 for Best Community Project.





Our working area includes the southwest of the UK up to and including

London though we have also completed projects as far afield as

Taiwan.

CIAT registered practice

Insured

Over25 years professional design experience in Oslo, Paris, London, NewYork, and the southwest UK.

Certificate in Permaculture 2020

Member Design Review Panel for Plymouth City Council 2014 to

present