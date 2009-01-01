Your browser is out-of-date.

Cura Design
Architects in Plymouth
Projects

    • Master Bedroom and Wetroom Extension , Cura Design Cura Design Modern houses Stone White
    Master Bedroom and Wetroom Extension , Cura Design Cura Design Modern style bedroom Wood Multicolored
    Master Bedroom and Wetroom Extension , Cura Design Cura Design Modern style bedroom Stone White
    +4
    Master Bedroom and Wetroom Extension
    Japanese inspired 2 Bed flat conversion, Cura Design Cura Design
    Japanese inspired 2 Bed flat conversion, Cura Design Cura Design
    Japanese inspired 2 Bed flat conversion, Cura Design Cura Design
    +10
    Japanese inspired 2 Bed flat conversion
    Childrens Theatre, Cura Design Cura Design Wood
    Childrens Theatre, Cura Design Cura Design
    Childrens Theatre, Cura Design Cura Design Stone
    +7
    Childrens Theatre
    Biophilic Extension, Cura Design Cura Design Modern houses
    Biophilic Extension, Cura Design Cura Design Modern houses
    Biophilic Extension, Cura Design Cura Design Modern houses
    +5
    Biophilic Extension

    Cura Design provides architectural and biophilic design services for residential, commercial, healthcare and cultural projects with our relationship to nature as the core design value, the driver and generator for creating a new type of built environment.


    1. Cura Design CREATES architecture, buildings and places that protect and enhance nature and biodiversity. We utilize the green plot ratio to increase nature and biodiversity.

    2. Cura Design CREATES architecture, buildings and places that enhances our well being through design that better connects with nature.

    3. Cura Design CREATES architecture, buildings and places utilizing professional knowledge and experience gained over 25 years of international experience and completing over 150 projects.


    Many of the projects Cura Design work on are close collaborations with self builders and Clients that like to get involved in the design. We

    are currently working on projects in Worton - Wiltshire (AONB), Kilve

    - Somerset (next to Quontock AONB), Gerrards Cross -South Bucks and

    Newton Ferrers(waterfront) - Devon, a highly sustainable house in

    Dartmoor National Park with Passivehaus detailing, another highly

    sustainable house in Topsham and an extension on a grade 2 listed

    house in Devon.

    Many of our projects include renewable energy systems for heating and power and utilities including air source/ground source/ and water

    source heat pumps, storage batteries, PV panels, integral pv

    membranes,thermal hot water panels, green roofs, and rainwater

    harvesting. We have also completed designs that include passivehaus

    detailing and fabric first technologies.


    CuraDesign, (formerly Research + Design) received the Alan King Award in2009 for technical excellence and Plymouths Abercrombie Award in 2011 for 'Best Minor Development and 2017 for Best Community Project.


    Our working area includes the southwest of the UK up to and including

    London though we have also completed projects as far afield as

    Taiwan.

    CIAT registered practice

    Insured

    Over25 years professional design experience in Oslo, Paris, London, NewYork, and the southwest UK.

    Certificate in Permaculture 2020

    Member Design Review Panel for Plymouth City Council 2014 to

    present

    Services
    • Biophilic Design
    • residential design
    • commercial design
    • Interior Design
    • Planning and Building Reg Applications
    • Barn Conversions
    • Listed Buildings
    • Outline Planning Applications
    • Change of Use Applications
    • Schedule of Conditions
    • Property development
    • Student Accomodation
    • Rush Service Available
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    UK, worldwide, and plymouth
    Company awards
    Abercrombie Award 2017—best community project, Abercrombie Award 2011—best minor development, Alan King Award 2009 For Technical Excellence
    Address
    6 Dale Road
    PL4 6PE Plymouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-7445129165 www.curadesign.com
