We sell are range of products including Architectural Antiques, Garden Antiques, Reclamation and Salvage, Cast Iron Radiators and their accessories, Thomas Crapper Toilets and Bathroom fittings, Original Pillar and Post Boxes, Bespoke Tables and Butchers Blocks and a wide range of products from our Yard in Cannock Wood - Rural Staffordshire. We also have a fully integrated Worldwide transport system to ensure your goods arrive safely.
- Services
- Antique
- Reclaimed and Salvaged items
- Interior Design
- cast iron radiators
- bespoke tables
- butchers blocks
- thomas crapper
- carron radiators
- reclamation
- metal kitchen worktops
- zinc tables and worktops
- brass tables and worktops
- copper worktops and tables
- valves for cast iron radiators
- Show all 14 services
- Service areas
- Cannock Wood, Across the world, and UK
- Address
-
82 Hayfield hill
WS15 4RU Rugeley, UK
United Kingdom
+44-1543222923 www.ukaa.com