Eliska Design Associates Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews
    St James Apartment
    London Townhouse - Golders Green
    London Apartment - Hampstead
    Craven Hill Gardens, Apartment
    Connaught Square - Apartment

    With over 27-years of design experience, Eliská Sapera’s work is known and in demand around the world, from Shanghai and Australia, to the Middle East, the UK and USA. Also, Eliska was recently named one of Britain’s top 30 interior designers by the Sunday Times.

    Services
    • ​Eliska design practice offers a comprehensive international consultancy service—from the creation of a single bespoke piece
    • to a complete design and build project. Working closely with architects
    • contractors and landscape gardeners
    • Eliska provides a range of design solutions
    • from initial concept to final installations . She is renowned for her skillful ability to combine old with new
    • contemporary with traditional pieces and therefore creates a unique
    • timeless look. She is a member of the BIID
    • IIDA and an affiliate member of RIBA.
    Service areas
    UK and Global and London
    Company awards
    Member of the BIID, IIDA and an affiliate member of RIBA.
    Address
    16a New Quebec Street
    W1H 7RU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077235521 eliskadesign.com

    Reviews

    ines fraga
    about 3 years ago
    Cassie Beadle
    Eliska has such wonderful taste, and her boutique/showroom is stacked full of interior design treasures. She also runs a bespoke interior design service from the showroom and will source almost anything for your home. A real hidden gem!
    over 4 years ago
