Leoline
Flooring in Uk
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Stonemark, Leoline Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Stonemark
    Quartz Pro
    Luxury Woods, Leoline Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Luxury Woods
    Luxury Trends, Leoline Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Luxury Trends
    Woodmark, Leoline Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Woodmark
    Tile Styles, Leoline Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Tile Styles
    Welcome to Leoline flooring that makes your home a beautiful, more comfortable and easier place to be. With faithful recreations of nature’s wonderful organic patterns, textures and colours, the Leoline cushion vinyl flooring collection is a great way to add unique style to your home. Add comfort underfoot, extra warmth, better noise reduction and an easy to care for surface, and it is clear to see why Leoline floors are such a popular choice with homes across the land.

    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    TN1 1YS Uk
    United Kingdom
    www.leoline.co.uk
