Crown Floors
Flooring in Uk
    • Kent House, Crown Floors Crown Floors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Kent House
    Lauderdale, Crown Floors Crown Floors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Lauderdale
    Crown Wilton, Crown Floors Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Crown Wilton
    Hardwick Hall, Crown Floors Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Hardwick Hall
    Parkland, Crown Floors Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Parkland
    Roseland, Crown Floors Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Roseland
    Here at Crown Floors we take great pride in our luxurious textures that add warmth and comfort to your home. Along with soft, natural shades and rich, indulgent colour, a carpet from Crown Floors will bring beautiful flooring to your interior.

    Backed by Europe’s largest carpet manufacturer, Balta Group, we insist on only the finest British Wool and stain resistant fibres, making all our carpets in-house, so that we can bring you the very best in enduring quality. Withstanding busy family life, our carpets bring your home the love it deserves.

    UK
    TN1 1YS Uk
    United Kingdom
    www.crownfloors.co.uk
