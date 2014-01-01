Iggi Interior Design was set up by Susan White to deal solely with the eclectic and refined tastes of private clients. The company’s objective is to provide an individual and personalised service that ensures an uncompromisingly high standard of design is achieved.

Susan and her team of designers will accompany you through every step of your project from planning and implementation to installation of all the final finishing touches.

In conjunction with architects and the specific trades, Iggi will oversee every element of your project in order to deliver a smooth, stress free experience. Shopping trips to London, Paris, Milan and visits to international/national trade shows will give you the opportunity to be inspired and excited by the latest innovations in interiors. This will allow us to work closely together to guarantee that your project is unique and reflects your personal style and requirements.

Whether redesigning an entire house, or just a few rooms, Iggi offers expert knowledge and advice on how to utilise bespoke furniture, joinery and luxury finishes to enable you to realise the potential of your home.