quirk and rescue
Designers in London
    Quirk & Rescue are an East London design duo specialising in
    wallpaper, cushions, fabric and bespoke hand-painted furniture. All their designs are original, based on elements as diverse as

    typography, music and 19th century optical illusions.

    Their signature style is bold colours combined with flat graphics, resulting in a range of products that are both classic and modern.

    Services
    • wallpaper
    • fabric
    • cushions
    • bespoke commissions
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • London
    Address
    N16 London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7921907172 www.quirkandrescue.com
