Legal disclosure

Lighting Design Service for

Residences

Good lighting design is essential to any building. Whether you are investing in a refurbishment or new build, you will want your designer’s work presented in the best possible light. Good lighting design can bring mundane spaces to life and, conversely, bad lighting design can make great architecture look mundane.

Architects and Interior Designers fully understand this and most have a level of lighting expertise. Most will admit, however, that, lighting being only one aspect of their work, they are not able to offer as complete a service as a professional lighting designer could. They are also mindful that environmentally driven legislation is making producing an elegant lighting scheme more and more difficult. These professionals will welcome our input as it helps bring their design to life and ensures that the project complies with new legislation.

Because Lighting Force are a design/supply company we can offer a better value service than lighting design practices working for fees only. Here’s how we work:

Standard Design Service:

· Produce a conceptual lighting design using the latest lighting technology to provide a cost effective, low maintenance, aesthetically pleasing design, compliant with all current building standards.

· Provide a presentation document including three-dimensional visualisations of all areas and explanations of our approach to each area. The document is provided as a PowerPoint presentation, PDF file or colour paper document and includes images of selected luminaires.

· Produce layout drawings of modelled areas, showing approximate luminaire positions.

· Prepare a luminaire schedule with suggested luminaires to fulfil the design

Other services at extra cost:

· An energy-use report demonstrating compliance with current building regulations

· Surveying site to take measurements if CAD drawings are not provided

· Designing and specifying a lighting control system

· Producing detailed dimensioned layout drawings, with or without control circuits identified

· Detail lighting application drawing

· Special luminaire design

· Final site aiming of luminaires and programming of control system

to buy from us, but there are

benefits:

· You are assured of the integrity of the design. The equipment supplied will be as specified and not changed to suit another party in the supply chain

· We will manage the project from design through to completion. Other than in exceptional circumstances, once an order is placed our ongoing involvement is not subject to further design fees (note this may not apply to final commissioning)

· Our work is covered under our professional indemnity insurance

· As both designer and supplier, we take full responsibility for the design. Should an issue arise, it is resolved quickly without finger-pointing between designer and supplier

· When we supply the specified equipment, we offer a pro-rata credit of our design fee, typically on the following basis:

§ Order value in excess of ten times design fee

100% credit

§ Order value between five and ten times design fee

50% credit

§ Order value below five times design fee

no credit

Or as negotiated