Roullier White
Online Shops in London
    • Roullier White is a small store located in London's picturesque East Dulwich. In addition to stocking the U.K's largest selection of rare and luxury perfume, we have also developed our own line of all-natural home and self care products. Inspired by recipes handed down from our owner's great-grandmother, the Mrs White's range is hand made in England and entirely free of harmful domestic chemicals making it 'People, Pet and Planet' friendly!

    "One of London's finest lifestyle boutiques" The Sunday Times Style Section 

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    125 Lordship Lane
    SE22 8HU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086935150 www.roullierwhite.com
