Archer + Co
Furniture & Accessories in Bs8 2hy
Reviews (2)
    Frame sofa
    Mama and Papa Chairs
    Tango Sofa

    Furniture designer Ian Archer has been creating beautiful sofas and armchairs for 'high street' names such as Ercol, Wesley Barrell and John Lewis for many years.  Archer + Co (formally Couch Design) is his exclusive range that he launched two years ago as an outlet for his own distinct design style best described as 'contemporary with a retro twist'.

    At Archer + Co you will find modern clean lines, smooth curves and design-led textiles combined with traditional details such as button backs and cane sides in a range of timeless contemporary classics.  Since launching Archer + Co (Couch), Ian's designs have been collecting accolades. He designed the exclusive 'Frame' range for Heals and the 'Raffa' armchair won the Design Guild Mark Award for British Design and Craftsmanship.  British-made and wherever possible using 'eco' materials, the Archer + Co (Couch) range embodies Ian's philosophy to be as sustainable and high quality as possible. Put simply, Archer + Co offers statement pieces that will last a lifetime. The Sustainable Ethos As an ethical business with a strong environmental conscience, Archer + Co manufactures it's sofas and chairs locally, they use FSC certified timber and offer them in a range of natural British-made fabrics.  In addition customers can order their Archer + Co furniture to be made with an extra 'eco specification' in which all materials are as environmentally friendly as possible.  All the sofas and chairs in the range can be made using almost 100% natural products for example, the sofas will be made using natural latex for padding rather than synthetic foams along with a unique combination of coir (coconut husk fibres) needled wool and cotton wadding. The upholstery fabrics can be organic wool, natural hemp or made from recycled yarns and the cushions are feather and duck down. So you can have an iconic style statement sofa such as the yellow Tango in your living room and keep a clear 'green' conscience. www.ianarcherdesign.co.uk

    & all across the UK
    Design Guild Mark , for Raffa chairs
    24 Alma Vale Road,
    Bristol Bs8 2hy
    United Kingdom
    +44-7811266469 www.archerandcompany.co.uk

    Sarah Wootton
    So happy with the lovely Mama Chair. Wonderfully comfortable. Very much enjoyed our visit to your delightful shop in Bristol.
    over 5 years ago
    Jo Sadler
    It was a pleasure dealing with Archer & Co - they created 2 bespoke pieces for our family room. The sofa and chair fit perfectly (as you would expect) and are really comfy - which was essential! Ian and Judy were very inspirational when it came down to design of the furniture and also what fabrics to choose, they also made sure everything worked from a practical point of view too - as the furniture needed to be family friendly - kids, pets, everyone!
    over 5 years ago
