Furniture designer Ian Archer has been creating beautiful sofas and armchairs for ‘high street’ names such as Ercol, Wesley Barrell and John Lewis for many years. Archer + Co (formally Couch Design) is his exclusive range that he launched two years ago as an outlet for his own distinct design style best described as ‘contemporary with a retro twist’.

At Archer + Co you will find modern clean lines, smooth curves and design-led textiles combined with traditional details such as button backs and cane sides in a range of timeless contemporary classics. Since launching Archer + Co (Couch), Ian’s designs have been collecting accolades. He designed the exclusive ‘Frame’ range for Heals and the ‘Raffa’ armchair won the Design Guild Mark Award for British Design and Craftsmanship. British-made and wherever possible using ‘eco’ materials, the Archer + Co (Couch) range embodies Ian’s philosophy to be as sustainable and high quality as possible. Put simply, Archer + Co offers statement pieces that will last a lifetime. The Sustainable Ethos As an ethical business with a strong environmental conscience, Archer + Co manufactures it’s sofas and chairs locally, they use FSC certified timber and offer them in a range of natural British-made fabrics. In addition customers can order their Archer + Co furniture to be made with an extra ‘eco specification’ in which all materials are as environmentally friendly as possible. All the sofas and chairs in the range can be made using almost 100% natural products for example, the sofas will be made using natural latex for padding rather than synthetic foams along with a unique combination of coir (coconut husk fibres) needled wool and cotton wadding. The upholstery fabrics can be organic wool, natural hemp or made from recycled yarns and the cushions are feather and duck down. So you can have an iconic style statement sofa such as the yellow Tango in your living room and keep a clear ‘green’ conscience. www.ianarcherdesign.co.uk