Yew Tree Barn
Furniture & Accessories in Grange Over Sands
Reviews (20)
    • Combining Wilson Reclamation Services Ltd for architectural & interior antiques,  The Gallery for high quality art and design-led crafts, gifts and interiors, along with artisan studios – all housed in our fantastic traditional 19th century Lake District barn. If you're visiting us you can enjoy delicious food & drink in Harry’s Cafe Bar and browse the plethora of fascinating artifacts.

    Services
    • reclamation
    • furniture
    • antiques
    • accessories
    • Interiors
    • carpets & rugs
    • Lighting
    • bathrooms
    • ironmongery
    • garden furniture & statuary
    • Arts & crafts
    Service areas
    Grange over Sands
    Address
    Low Newton, Nr Cartmel
    LA11 6JP Grange Over Sands
    United Kingdom
    +44-1539531498 www.yewtreebarn.co.uk

    Reviews

    Rachel Waterhouse
    Lovely nicks and nacks and lots of Christmas doodads. Just my kind of place at this time of year. Loved the music being played on the piano, and the staff in the cafe are delightful despite being so busy. Lovely food too 😋
    6 months ago
    Pauline Robinson
    A nice place for coffee and cake with friends. Unfortunately this time as someone who needs gluten free cake there was no choice, all sold out. Very disappointing.
    4 months ago
    Bill Rea
    This is a comment on Harry's Cafe at Yew Tree Barn. Well reviewed and sounded attractive. Unfortunately, our experience on a January lunchtime was disappointing. The menu was enticing, but rather expensive. I paid £8 for a toastie. Service was grindingly slow, even in the first few minutes of lunch service. When it finally arrived, the food was OK, but not of a quality to merit either the price or the rave reviews. Finally, my slice of cake was dry to the point of being stale. Frankly, I shall not be in any hurry to return.
    4 months ago
