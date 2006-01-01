studio INTEGRATE is an architecture, design and research studio based in London, Somerset House. It was co-founded founded by Mehran Gharleghi in 2011.

INTEGRATE is interested in designing new spaces and artefacts through a new methodology that integrates aesthetics, culture and performance. We consider the human sense of beauty and comfort as the most imperative element that forms space. We understand the unique driving force behind each project through careful examination. Employing new sophisticated design and analysis tools along with rigorous physical material studies allow us to synthesize design and performance, establishing new relationships with the built environment and ultimately leading to novel spatial experiences.