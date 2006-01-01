studio INTEGRATE is an architecture, design and research studio based in London, Somerset House. It was co-founded founded by Mehran Gharleghi in 2011.
INTEGRATE is interested in designing new spaces and artefacts through a new methodology that integrates aesthetics, culture and performance. We consider the human sense of beauty and comfort as the most imperative element that forms space. We understand the unique driving force behind each project through careful examination. Employing new sophisticated design and analysis tools along with rigorous physical material studies allow us to synthesize design and performance, establishing new relationships with the built environment and ultimately leading to novel spatial experiences.
- Services
- Architecture and Design
- Service areas
- International worldwide
- Interior Design
- product design
- Commercial
- Private
- high end
- luxury
- Bespoke
- arhitecture
- London
- Show all 10 service areas
- Company awards
- [2014]—Artist of the Year, Nominated—3D Printshow London
- [2014]—World Interior News Awards, Runner-up (Interior Design)—Disclose
- [2013]—Golden A’ Design Awards, 1st prize winner—Flux Table
- [2011]—International Building Award Collaboration with Plasma Studio Xian
- International Harticultural Centre
- [2010]—International Sustainable Award—Seventh Edition of Fassa Bortolo
- International Prize for Sustainable Architecture 2010—Adaptive Pneus
- [2009]—Salaheddin Kola Residential Villa—Architect Award of the Year with Nasrine
- Faghih
- [2009]—AA | FAB Competition, Stage two of The AA|FAB Research Cluster, 1st
- prize winner. Design team: Mehran Gharleghi-Amin Sadeghy, Juries: Hanif Kara,
- Alan Dempsey, Kristine Mun, Sebastian Wrong, Christian Tygoer, Paul Welterveden,
- Wolfgang Frese
- [2008]—AA | FAB Competition, Stage one of The AA|FAB Research Cluster.
- Shortlisted. Design team: Mehran Gharleghi-Amin Sadeghy, Juries: Alan Dempsey,
- Kristine Mun, Sebastian Wrong, Christian Tygoer, Paul Welterveden, Wolfgang Frese
- [2007]—Book commercial Centre Competition, 1st prize winner. Design team:
- Mehran Gharleghi—Amin Sadeghy
- [2006]—Imam Ali Complex, 4th prize winner. Design team: Mehran Gharleghi—Amin
- Sadeghy.
- [2006]—Tabriz World Carpet Trade Center, Shahre Aftab, International Architectural
- Competition, 3rd prize winner. Design team: Nassrin Faghih, Mehran Gharleghi
- - Amin Sadeghy, Sayena Javadi, Published In: Iranian Magazine “Architecture &
- construction” winter 2006 No.11, and Dubai “2A Architecture & Art “ winter 2006
- No.4, Juries: Derek Hebel from OMA, Bahram Shirdel, Gorge Katodrytis, Bijan
- Safavi, Shahroz Mahdavi, Mehrdad Javidinejad, Behrooz Pakdaman.
- [2006]—Saderat Bank Iran Facade Design Competition, 4th prize winner, and an
- honorable mention; 2 submitted alternatives. Design team: Mehran Gharleghi -
- Amin Sadeghy/Juries: PhD. K.Afsharnadery, PhD. Saremy
- [2006]—Amare yaser Street Master Plan—4th prize winner. Cooperation with: Negin
- Shahr and ATA consultants, Role: Project Architect
- [2003]—Alfort Researh Center—French Sustainability Award—Nasrine Faghih
- Show all 32 awards
- Address
-
Somerset House, The Old Post Room
WC2R 1LA London
United Kingdom
+44-2033719863 studiointegrate.com