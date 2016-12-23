I have completed over 40 projects ranging from Loft Conversions and Kitchen Extensions to complete House Renovations. Please view Projects.

I have obtained many Planning Consents including in Norwich City Conservation Area.

I regularly obtain Building Control Approval for Loft Conversions and Extensions.





My services include:

Designing Existing and Proposed on CAD.

Drawings are printed on A3 with PDF files available.

Obtaining Planning Consent

including Arboricultural Impact Assessment.

Obtaining Building Control Approval

essential for your kitchen extension or loft conversion.

Obtaining Structural Engineer Calculations.

Project Management

Sourcing builders and tradesmen for your project

Obtaining Final Building Control Certification.

Awards:

B.A. Fine Arts (Sculpture), University of the Arts, London, UK B.A. Architecture, Metropolitan University, London, UK