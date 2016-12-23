Your browser is out-of-date.

Paul D&#39;Amico Remodels
Designers in Norwich
Overview 11Projects (11) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (3)
    • DORMER LOFT CONVERSION 'WALK-IN TERRACE' NR2 3JG, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern style bedroom
    DORMER LOFT CONVERSION 'WALK-IN TERRACE' NR2 3JG, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern style bedroom
    DORMER LOFT CONVERSION 'WALK-IN TERRACE' NR2 3JG, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern style bedroom
    +1
    DORMER LOFT CONVERSION 'WALK-IN TERRACE' NR2 3JG
    L-Shaped Dormer Loft Conversion NR2 3NW, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern style bedroom
    L-Shaped Dormer Loft Conversion NR2 3NW, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern style bedroom
    L-Shaped Dormer Loft Conversion NR2 3NW, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern style bedroom
    +1
    L-Shaped Dormer Loft Conversion NR2 3NW
    Mansard Loft Conversion, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Classic style bedroom
    Mansard Loft Conversion, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Classic style bedroom
    Mansard Loft Conversion, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Classic style bedroom
    Mansard Loft Conversion
    Kitchen Rear Side Extension, Norwich NR2 3BL, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern kitchen
    Kitchen Rear Side Extension, Norwich NR2 3BL, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern kitchen
    Kitchen Rear Side Extension, Norwich NR2 3BL, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern kitchen
    +7
    Kitchen Rear Side Extension, Norwich NR2 3BL
    Loft Conversion in Walk-In Victorian Terrace House, NR2 3LQ, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern style bedroom White
    Loft Conversion in Walk-In Victorian Terrace House, NR2 3LQ, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern style bedroom White
    Loft Conversion in Walk-In Victorian Terrace House, NR2 3LQ, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Modern style bedroom White
    +9
    Loft Conversion in Walk-In Victorian Terrace House, NR2 3LQ
    Bay Window Storage Seater, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood
    Bay Window Storage Seater, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood
    Bay Window Storage Seater, Paul D'Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood
    Bay Window Storage Seater
    Show all 11 projects

    I have completed over 40 projects ranging from Loft Conversions and Kitchen Extensions to complete House Renovations. Please view Projects.

    I have obtained many Planning Consents including in Norwich City Conservation Area.

    I regularly obtain Building Control Approval for Loft Conversions and Extensions.


    My services include:

    Designing Existing and Proposed on CAD.

    Drawings are printed on A3 with PDF files available.

    Obtaining Planning Consent 

    including Arboricultural Impact Assessment.

    Obtaining Building Control Approval 

    essential for your kitchen extension or loft conversion.

    Obtaining Structural Engineer Calculations.

    Project Management 

    Sourcing builders and tradesmen for your project

    Obtaining Final Building Control Certification.

    Awards:

    B.A. Fine Arts (Sculpture), University of the Arts, London, UK B.A. Architecture, Metropolitan University, London, UK

    Services
    • Architectural & Interior Design
    • property remodels design & project management
    • Loft conversions
    • kitchen extensions
    • Planning approval
    • Kitchens & Bathrooms Design
    Service areas
    Norwich and UK
    Address
    1 Dover Street
    NR2 3LG Norwich
    United Kingdom
    +44-7880668161 pauldamico.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul D&#39;Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels
    Paul has carried out several projects involving remodeling the interior & exterior of our Edwardian home.   He did a lot of research to produce solutions  sympathetic to our home & sourced reclaimed and period materials.  I would not hesitate to recommend him.
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: November 2014
    Edit
    Paul D&#39;Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels
    Paul was professional and knowledgeable, he was always willing to put in extra effort to ensure a good job was done by himself, and by other tradespeople that we hired. As an architect he worked hard to get exactly what we wanted and was happy to redraw and remake plans when we needed him to. As a project manager he worked the tradesmen that were employed on the project hard, and ensured that they knew what they were doing, and were charging us a fair price. Because of this we were able to relax and feel that we were getting a good price for jobs that were being done, even when we were not overseeing them. We would highly recommend Paul for any architectural or project management work and would not hesitate to use him again if we were ever looking to undertake such work again. Thanks Paul for all your hard work and good luck in the future!
    almost 6 years ago
    Project date: January 2016
    Edit
    Paul D&#39;Amico Remodels Paul D'Amico Remodels
    I had asked Paul to draw plans and take photos of a property I have in West Winch, Norfolk. He also researched Planning possibilities to split the plot of land into half and build a second dwelling. Paul found a similar Project that had received Planning Consent in West Winch roughly three plots away from mine. Paul also researched the market value of my property. He also made suggestions for necessary refurbishments and their likely cost in view of a sale. I found his advice excellent and backed with researched facts, his fees were reasonable and I would not hesitate recommending his services.
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: July 2016
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
