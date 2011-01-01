Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Martin Cook Studio
Artists & Artisans in Bolter End Lane, Bolter End, Bucks Hp14 3nb
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Martin Cook Studio, Martin Cook Studio Martin Cook Studio Classic style garden
    Martin Cook Studio, Martin Cook Studio Martin Cook Studio Classic airports
    Martin Cook Studio, Martin Cook Studio Martin Cook Studio Country style garden
    +3
    Martin Cook Studio

    Martin Cook Studio produces individually designed and hand carved garden pieces made from natural British stone and oak.  Martin's garden pieces include sundials, standing stones, tables, benches and garden poetry.  Martin Cook's clients include Billy Connolly, HRH Prince of Wales, Lady Lucinda Lambton and Sir Norman Foster. Alan Titchmarsh is a great fan of Martin's work and has several of his pieces in his private garden  

    In addition to  private commissions Martin has worked on many prestigious architectural commissions such as the carving and inlaid slate floor at The Great Court of The British Museum, The Bali Bomb memorial, HM Treasury and Savill Gardens. 

    Stone carving has been in Martin's family since 1700s and he still carves in the traditional way with hammer and chisel. Martin designs each piece at the drawing board. Martin's eldest son, Matthew, also carves Martin work.

    Service areas
    Bolter End Lane,Bolter End,Bucks HP14 3NB
    Company awards
    Gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show 2013 for his 'Mindfulness Garden' and Silver/gilt for his 'Literary Garden' 2011
    Address
    dovecot
    HP14 3NB Bolter End Lane, Bolter End, Bucks Hp14 3nb
    United Kingdom
    +44-1494880724 www.martincookstudio.co.uk
      Add SEO element