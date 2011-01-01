Martin Cook Studio produces individually designed and hand carved garden pieces made from natural British stone and oak. Martin's garden pieces include sundials, standing stones, tables, benches and garden poetry. Martin Cook's clients include Billy Connolly, HRH Prince of Wales, Lady Lucinda Lambton and Sir Norman Foster. Alan Titchmarsh is a great fan of Martin's work and has several of his pieces in his private garden

In addition to private commissions Martin has worked on many prestigious architectural commissions such as the carving and inlaid slate floor at The Great Court of The British Museum, The Bali Bomb memorial, HM Treasury and Savill Gardens.

Stone carving has been in Martin's family since 1700s and he still carves in the traditional way with hammer and chisel. Martin designs each piece at the drawing board. Martin's eldest son, Matthew, also carves Martin work.