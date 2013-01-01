Swan Gates was established in 2013 and specialises in Electric Gate and Garage Door Installation, Repair and Maintenance in the East Yorkshire area.

Our expert staff have over 20 years of experience in this industry and are familiar friendly faces to customers in our area. We pride ourselves on our high levels of customer satisfaction which we bring down to our core business principles: - High Standard of Workmanship - Fair Prices - Timely and Reliable Response Rates - Safety of our Installations - Friendly Staff We push our business to be at the forefront of our industry, constantly training our staff to ensure the highest level of service and researching new technologies which we can offer to customers.