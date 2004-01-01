Your browser is out-of-date.

Robbie Reid Furniture
Garden & Landscape Supplies in North Berwick
Projects

    Stock Designs

    Robbie Reid Furniture has  been designing and making Furniture since 2004.The business was formed after the demise of the family cabinetmakers firm which had spanned 5 generations starting in 1806.

    Today Robbie Reid Furniture designs and makes furniture to commission .We also undertake Restoration of furniture and have in recent years branched out with a new venture Whisky Barrel Rockers .

    Whisky Barrel Rockers produces furniture for the Garden and interiors using De -commissioned Oak whisky barrels.

    The designs include , Rocking chairs , stools and tables. As well as stock items , commissions are also undertaken.

    Service areas
    furniture, exterior furniture, and North Berwick
    Company awards
    Treefest—Best promotion of sustainable Furniture 2014—, Westonbirt Arboretum , Gloucestershire  .
    Address
    2B Drem Airfield , Fenton Barns , East Lothian
    Eh395AW North Berwick
    United Kingdom
    +44-7725221267 whiskybarrelrockers.co.uk
