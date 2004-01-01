Robbie Reid Furniture has been designing and making Furniture since 2004.The business was formed after the demise of the family cabinetmakers firm which had spanned 5 generations starting in 1806.
Today Robbie Reid Furniture designs and makes furniture to commission .We also undertake Restoration of furniture and have in recent years branched out with a new venture Whisky Barrel Rockers .
Whisky Barrel Rockers produces furniture for the Garden and interiors using De -commissioned Oak whisky barrels.
The designs include , Rocking chairs , stools and tables. As well as stock items , commissions are also undertaken.
Service areas
- furniture, exterior furniture, and North Berwick
Company awards
Treefest—Best promotion of sustainable Furniture 2014—, Westonbirt Arboretum , Gloucestershire .
Address
2B Drem Airfield , Fenton Barns , East Lothian
Eh395AW North Berwick
United Kingdom
+44-7725221267 whiskybarrelrockers.co.uk