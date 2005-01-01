Your browser is out-of-date.

The House of Ugly Fish
Artists & Artisans in Manchester
Reviews (8)
Projects

    • Sandbanks Project, The House of Ugly Fish The House of Ugly Fish KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Sandbanks Project, The House of Ugly Fish The House of Ugly Fish KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Sandbanks Project, The House of Ugly Fish The House of Ugly Fish HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Sandbanks Project
    Formby Project, The House of Ugly Fish The House of Ugly Fish Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Formby Project, The House of Ugly Fish The House of Ugly Fish Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Formby Project
    BRIDGE OF ALLAN PROJECT, The House of Ugly Fish The House of Ugly Fish KitchenAccessories & textiles
    BRIDGE OF ALLAN PROJECT, The House of Ugly Fish The House of Ugly Fish KitchenAccessories & textiles
    BRIDGE OF ALLAN PROJECT

    Founded in 2005, The House of Ugly Fish specialises in hand made fused glass art for use in both domestic and commercial applications. Their products encompass a wide range of coloured glass including wall art panels, kitchen splashbacks, tiles, windows, lit pieces, dividers and tableware for both indoor and outdoor use. Each piece is bespoke and can be made in a variety of sizes.

    Over 10 years, The House of Ugly Fish has made their way to the forefront of fused glass art and are always looking for innovative ways to present glass. Mirrors, clocks and other features can be made to go with the glass, and clients are able to present their own ideas to be made into fused glass art. Personal features are welcomed, but clients may also purchase standard designs. With a vast portfolio to view on the site and a Manchester based showroom, there are many examples to look at.

    Service areas
    Manchester
    Address
    Unit 4 Trafford Moss Road, Astra Business Park, Trafford Park
    M17 1SQ Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1618772058 www.houseofuglyfish.com

    Reviews

    Great little shop we'll with a visit 👍
    about 1 month ago
    Kate Lawrenson
    Lovely place to visit but I forgot to ask if they offer lessons or make your own glass objects while you are there?? Anyway lovely owner and Finn the dog is a beauty!
    about 1 month ago
    Liz Brewin
    Small space jam-packed with amazing items. The owners were friendly and helpful. The glass artist came out and explained her passion and technique. We were engulfed with the variety of beautiful items. Needless to say we both came out with purchases
    about 2 months ago
