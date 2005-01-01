Founded in 2005, The House of Ugly Fish specialises in hand made fused glass art for use in both domestic and commercial applications. Their products encompass a wide range of coloured glass including wall art panels, kitchen splashbacks, tiles, windows, lit pieces, dividers and tableware for both indoor and outdoor use. Each piece is bespoke and can be made in a variety of sizes.

Over 10 years, The House of Ugly Fish has made their way to the forefront of fused glass art and are always looking for innovative ways to present glass. Mirrors, clocks and other features can be made to go with the glass, and clients are able to present their own ideas to be made into fused glass art. Personal features are welcomed, but clients may also purchase standard designs. With a vast portfolio to view on the site and a Manchester based showroom, there are many examples to look at.