Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
Architects & Interiors Designers Based in Old Street.
While we have many options for what material to use for the facade of our home, the most elegant choice is always stone. With a stone facade, you don't need to construct your entire home out of stone, but you'll still achieve the…
Once upon a time, avocado green was the trendiest colour to bring into a bathroom, becoming quite big in the 70s. Thankfully, that trend has faded, yet it also seemed to make people scared of bringing anything other than light neu…
Our homify 360° for today flaunts quite the regal look. Located in Chevening Road, London, this Edwardian private residence in the historic Queens Park Conservation Area got treated to a roof extension and basement addition in ord…