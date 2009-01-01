Michael Wright is synonymous with the design and delivery of exceptional contemporary living spaces. With a particular passion for the detail of kitchen design, and the only partner of Effeti Cucine in Yorkshire, Michael Wright delivers the dream not just a kitchen.

Creating complete home finishes, from attic suites to basement rooms and everything in between, Michael Wright also offers beautiful bespoke furniture from one-off pieces to built-in storage for living and sleeping spaces, to complete kitchens - all handmade by local craftsmen, using exquisite materials and finished to the highest specifications.

Outstanding design, a highly professional approach, reliability and integrity are Michael Wright hallmarks. As a designer of living spaces, and Designer Awards finalist for living spaces and kitchen design 3 years in a row, most of Michael Wright’s projects arise from word of mouth recommendations.