Michael Wright Furniture
Kitchen Planners in Harrogate
Reviews (0)
    • Michael Wright is synonymous with the design and delivery of exceptional contemporary living spaces. With a particular passion for the detail of kitchen design, and the only partner of Effeti Cucine in Yorkshire, Michael Wright delivers the dream not just a kitchen.

    Creating complete home finishes, from attic suites to basement rooms and everything in between, Michael Wright also offers beautiful bespoke furniture from one-off pieces to built-in storage for living and sleeping spaces, to complete kitchens - all handmade by local craftsmen, using exquisite materials and finished to the highest specifications.

    Outstanding design, a highly professional approach, reliability and integrity are Michael Wright hallmarks. As a designer of living spaces, and Designer Awards finalist for living spaces and kitchen design 3 years in a row, most of Michael Wright’s projects arise from word of mouth recommendations.

    Services
    Kitchen and bathroom design and project management.
    Service areas
    UK and Harrogate
    Company awards
    Grand Designs Awards 2009—Finalist Best Kitchen System; Designer Magazine Awards 2009—Commended for Living Space Design of the Year; Designer Magazine Awards 2010—Shortlisted for Kitchen Design of the Year (under £25K); Designer Magazine Awards 2011—Highly Commended for Kitchen Design of the Year (over £25K).
    Address
    Michael Wright Furniture, Unit 3a & 3b Follifoot Ridge Business Park, Pannal Road
    HG3 1DP Harrogate
    United Kingdom
    +44-1423788699 www.michaelwrightfurniture.co.uk
