PaperBoy Interiors Ltd
Kids & Nursery in Wiltshire
Reviews (5)
    PaperBoy: Why We Do What We Do.

    Because we want to make the world a lovelier place. And we want to make something beautiful for children. So we make wallpaper & fabric for the young ones that’s well crafted. Good quality. Thoughtful. Has personality. Even has a sense of humour.

    Wallpaper & fabric for smalls of all ages with a sense of style & an enjoyment of the scary. Or an attraction to the strange. Beautiful design for the youngsters in your life.

    Our children’s wallpaper & fabric designs mix traditional childhood themes with a beautiful English twist to create a lively & vibrant interior to complement your grown-up style.

    We hope you like what we’ve made. And get what we do.

    Services
    Wallpaper & fabrics
    Service areas
    United Kingdom, Europe, and Rest of the world
    Address
    Unit 7 Paxcroft Farm
    BA14 6JB Wiltshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071939135 www.paperboywallpaper.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sarah Beecham
    Expensive wallpaper. Was applied by a professional but started to peel off on first application! My decorator had to return and apply a much stronger wall paper paste! Luckily he did not charge extra! Also when I contact Paperboy wallpaper, they advised that I needed 3 rolls when clearly 2 rolls were sufficient. They didn't advise when asked that they require return rolls within 14 days for a full refund! Not sure how you go about organising to decorate a room by a professional decorator and still manage to return unused rolls within 14 days. They take a 20% deduction for restocking for an unused rolls returned after this time. Don't ask their advise on how many rolls you need as this is clearly a way of making more money out of you! Very disappointed customer.
    over 4 years ago
    Viv Newsam
    Friendly staff helped me with advice on matching paint colours and ensured the wallpaper was delivered in time for our decorator's schedule. Thanks again!
    almost 4 years ago
    Carrie Langham
    I just wanted to say thanks to Paperboy! You helped to make my dinosaur mad daughters dream bedroom come true. After months of looking for 'grown up' dinosaur Wallpaper (daughter is now 10) we came across the silver and white dino paper, 'do you think he saw us'. We love it and my daughter can't wait to show people. Victoria was amazing with quick replies to emails and answering questions and giving advice. Can't recommend highly enough. Thanks Carrie
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
