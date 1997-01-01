Your browser is out-of-date.

Jack Woolley
Architects in London
    Born in London, Jack Woolley studied engineering at Edinburgh University and industrial design at the Royal College of Art before joining the innovation consultancy Isis UK Ltd www.isisproductdesign.com, where he became a director in 1992. In 1997 he helped found Alva, a lighting company set up to develop products manufactured from indigenous UK production processes. 

    In 2004, Jack began retraining as an architect, studying at London Metropolitan University, the Royal College of Art and the Architectural Association. He became a chartered member of the Royal Institute of British Architects in 2009. Jack is the named inventor on twelve patents. - See more at: http://jackwoolley.co.uk/#about

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • 2008: winner of the John McAslan Award for Innovation in Architecture
    • 2012: winner of the Architects' Journal Small Projects Award
    Address
    38 Thornhill Square
    N1 1BE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7773325688 www.jackwoolley.co.uk
