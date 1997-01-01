Born in London, Jack Woolley studied engineering at Edinburgh University and industrial design at the Royal College of Art before joining the innovation consultancy Isis UK Ltd www.isisproductdesign.com, where he became a director in 1992. In 1997 he helped found Alva, a lighting company set up to develop products manufactured from indigenous UK production processes.

In 2004, Jack began retraining as an architect, studying at London Metropolitan University, the Royal College of Art and the Architectural Association. He became a chartered member of the Royal Institute of British Architects in 2009. Jack is the named inventor on twelve patents.